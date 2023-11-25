NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the turkey served and the Black Friday shopping done; grab a plate of leftovers, settle in on the couch, and ponder this.

The New York Rangers may just be the best team in the National Hockey League.

No, it is not hyperbole. Thanksgiving in the NHL is typically a good benchmark to start judging how good a team really is. It is that point during Thanksgiving when you can tell whether you are about to have the meal of your life or if Grandpa must pull out the fire extinguisher.

The Rangers have played 19 games, about a quarter of the season, and have proven they are one of the premier teams in the NHL.

On Saturday, when they hosted the Boston Bruins, the Blueshirts left no doubt. Coming into the afternoon tilt at Madison Square Garden, the Rangers and Bruins were tied atop the Eastern Conference Standings with 14 wins apiece. Early on the two teams traded haymakers; just 30 seconds into the second period, 6 goals were already scored, and the game was tied at 3.

From there, Broadway came to MSG because it was showtime.

New York scored 3 unanswered goals and eventually took down the reigning President’s Trophy-winning Bruins 7-4. It is the most goals the Rangers have scored all season, and 13 different players registered a point. The Blueshirts dominated puck possession, winning 60% of the faceoffs and outshooting Boston 40-31. But that did not stop them from being physical, Rangers also had more hits and blocked shots.

Rarely does a box score tell the whole story, but this one shows a total team effort against a Stanley Cup-caliber opponent.

What is more impressive is that Igor Shesterkin’s services were not needed in this one.

Backup goaltender Jonathan Quick continued his strong start as a Blueshirt. He made 27 saves and has yet to lose a game in regulation as he moves to 6-0-1 on the year.

Ranger fans may never forgive Quick for taking their team down in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the Los Angeles Kings, but this is as nice of a consolation prize as it gets.

You could not draw up a more ideal start to Peter Laviolette’s first year as Rangers head coach. There is a lot of season to go before we even get to the playoffs, but so far you cannot argue with the results. The Rangers are 15-3-1, have the most wins in the league, are tied for the fewest losses, and have a .816-point percentage which, you guessed it, is the best in the NHL. And they are doing it consistently, the Blueshirts so far have winning streaks of 6, 4, and 3 already in the early season.

Contributions are coming from up and down the lineup. The big guns like Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider are off to a great start. Panarin is firmly in the MVP discussion, he is tied for fifth in the league for points with 29, good for 1.53 points per game. He also leads the NHL with 11 multi-point games this season.

Meanwhile, Kreider leads the team in goals with 13, tied for third in the NHL. But then there are the surprises like defenseman Erik Gustafsson who has 14 points already, and the emergence of former No. one overall pick Alexis Lafreniere. Lafreniere switched from left wing to right wing during training camp and has thrived playing alongside Panarin. Lafreniere has 8 goals and 4 assists through the first 19 games. For reference, last season he did not score his 8th goal until 51 games against the Vancouver Canucks last February.

The most impressive part of the Rangers start is they are not even at full strength. Shesterkin missed 2 weeks due to a lower-body injury, and their No. One defenseman Adam Fox, and No. two center Filip Chytil have not played since Nov. 2, due to injuries. And yet Laviolette’s squad has refused to make excuses and continues to show up night in and night out.

There is a lot to like about the Rangers right now, and it is possible they could be getting better as they get healthy and get more comfortable in Laviolette’s system. But for now, one thing is certain.

The Rangers can hang with anybody.