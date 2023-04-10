NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — It was around 2 a.m. on March 23 when emergency services in New Rochelle received an unusual call: something or someone was stuck in the sewer and wouldn’t come out. The police department responded, and officers found a pitbull.

“How he got there is a mystery, but he was wearing a collar,” said Sara Etkin, the assistant manager of The Humane Society of Westchester at New Rochelle. “He was also wearing a leash but was not microchipped and had no identification on him, and sadly no one has come forward to claim him.”

(Credit: Humane Society of Westchester at New Rochelle.)

The dog, since named Leo, was a bit scared and shaken up, Etkin said. Officers who responded to the call shared their dinner with Leo. In doing so, they were able to establish trust and lure him to safety.

Since then, Leo has been in the loving hands of the staff at The Human Society. They describe him as a sweet boy who gets excited when he knows he’s going out on a walk. Members also say he is really easy to handle and good-tempered.

The staff estimated based on his teeth, body, and eye exam, that he is around 1 year old. He is also ready for adoption; anyone interested should fill out an application and call the shelter.

Adoption fees are $300 for dogs ages 1 and up and $400 for puppies. Adoption fees include vaccines, lifetime microchipping, and the cost of spaying or neutering the animal.

The Humane Society of Westchester at New Rochelle highly recommends microchipping your pet. When a dog goes missing, they always try to reunite the animal with its owner. However, when that’s not possible they try to place the dog with a new loving family.