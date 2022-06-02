ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s legislature is poised to ban people under age 21 from buying or possessing a semiautomatic rifle.

The change to state firearm laws is being pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo. Formal debate on the measure was expected to begin Thursday afternoon.

New York already requires people to be 21 to possess a handgun. Younger people would still be allowed to have other types of rifles and shotguns. The bill would also require anyone buying a semiautomatic rifle to get a license.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has already said she wants to raise the age to legally purchase the type of weapons used in the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

“I don’t want 18 year olds to have guns,” Hochul previously said.

The accused shooters in both Buffalo and in Uvalde were 18, officials said. Both teens also legally purchased the weapons used in the attacks. Hochul called it common sense to raise the purchase age to 21.

“I have a question to ask: how does an 18 year old purchase an AR-15 in the State of New York, State of Texas. That person’s not old enough to buy a legal drink,” she said.