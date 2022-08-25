NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York parents will once again need to submit applications with their school district in order for their children to receive free or reduced-price meals this school year.

Since March 2020, federal pandemic-era waivers provided free meals to all public school students in New York state, regardless of economic status, but the provision will no longer be in effect this upcoming school year, according to the New York State Education Department.

However, this will not impact New York City public schools. Breakfast and lunch will continue to be free for all New York City public school students this school year. Families do not need to submit applications for their children to receive free meals, according to the New York City Department of Education.

Outside of New York City, it will be the first time since before the pandemic that many parents are required to submit an application for free or reduced-price meals. Schools districts are communicating with families about the need to complete the applications.

“We must make sure families fill out these applications for free or reduced-price meals ASAP so their children will not go hungry this September,” said Rachel Sabella, director of No Kid Hungry New York.

Application forms are available on local school and district websites and in print at schools, according to No Kid Hungry New York.