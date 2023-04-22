NEW YORK (PIX11)– With prom season around the corner, students are likely zeroing in on the fabulous fashion for the special night. Some teens in Washington Heights have plenty of options to choose from at a special prom giveaway.

Samiyah Green is super excited about her upcoming prom. “We are going to have so much fun,” said Green. The stylish 17-year-old knows what she is looking for in a dress. “I am a very outgoing and bright person, with bold colors, the way I speak. I’m just a very bold and bright person. I’m looking for something that is just like me,” she said.

High fashion can come at high prices. When you factor in all the other expenses tied to graduation, some families may struggle with those expenses.

That’s why for 17 years, the Dominican Community Center NYC has been hosting a giveaway offering free prom outfits for any student set to graduate. Altagracia Hiraldo is like the fairy godmother making the dreams of many princesses come true.

“When I give it to them the gift that the lord gave to me, I feel something that I can’t express. I feel so happy,” said Hiraldo who spent months planning the event.

She partnered with the Alianza Dominicana Cultural Center in Washington Heights and other community groups to distribute more than 500 New prom dresses and accessories, that are all donated.

“I feel good. It makes me feel like they care about us. They want to find ways to help us,” said High School junior Ailyn Gomez.

Gomez is looking for a long gown that compliments her complexion and how she plans on wearing her hair.

The stakes are high. After all, this is a once-in-a-lifetime event.

“The dress is important for me because I’m going to look back at those pictures and show my kids, you see your mom was hot back in the day. It’s important for me to take pictures and memories that I’m going to take with me wherever I go in life,” said Green.

Organizers say they appreciate all the donations they get for the young ladies but they struggle when it comes to dressing the young men.

They are accepting donations for tuxedos, suits, shoes, and accessories for them too.