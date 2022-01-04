New York offers up to $50K in aid for homeowners who lost income during pandemic

New York State is now accepting applications for its $500 million Homeowner Assistance Fund.

Low- and moderate-income homeowners who’ve lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify for up to $50,000 in aid.

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie said the funding is only available for a limited amount of time.

“There is no time to waste,” he said, “you have to get on the application immediately, and there’s a catch — it’s first come first serve.”

The Homeowner Assistance Fund also offers assistance for homeowners behind on property taxes, water or sewage bills, as well as cooperative and condo maintenance fees.

To qualify property owners must show proof of their income loss during the pandemic.

The application is available online.