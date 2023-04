NEW YORK (PIX11) — “New York New York” opened its doors this week on Broadway.

Set in the post-WWII era, it features New Yorkers who come together to chase their dreams of music, money, and love. The show stars Anna Uzele and Colton Ryan and features lyrics from legendary composer John Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

You can catch the new show, which has its schedule online, at the St. James Theatre.