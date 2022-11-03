NEW YORK (PIX11) — There were no jackpot winners in Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball drawing, but that doesn’t mean New York and New Jersey were completely out of luck.

Tickets worth $1 million each were sold in both states, while New Jersey additionally saw a $2 million winner, according to lottery officials.

New York’s $1 million ticket was sold at Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh, about 65 miles north of New York City. That ticket matched the five white ball numbers — 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 — but missed the Powerball number of 23 that would have made it a jackpot winner.

Another two tickets sold in New Jersey matched the five white ball numbers, with one of those worth $2 million because it was bought with the Power Play feature. An optional add-on costing $1, Power Play increases any non-jackpot prize won based on a multiplier drawn prior to the winning numbers. It was not immediately clear where the New Jersey tickets were sold.

But with no jackpot winners in Wednesday night’s drawing, the grand prize has now grown to an estimated $1.5 billion annuity, making it the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. That translates to a lump cash sum of about $745.9 million.

The next chance to win comes Saturday night. Powerball is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.