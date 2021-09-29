NY, NJ will see a cold, snowy winter, Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts

NEW YORK — The 230th edition of The Old Farmer’s Almanac is out and you can dive in to all that it offers, including what’s possibly in store for the tri-state area in the approaching winter months.

Off the bat, the color scheme in the almanac’s graphic below indicates that it’s going to be a very cold 2021-2022 winter season across much of the country.

The almanac warns that most Americans should prepare for a “season of shivers,” with “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States.”

“This coming winter could be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” said Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

According to the forecast graphic, the guide predicts most of New York and New Jersey will see a “cold, snowy” winter.

While the northeast region as a whole is expected to see near-to-below normal snowfall, the almanac noted that precipitation will be above normal for northern areas of the region.

In addition to the projections from the Old Farmer’s Almanac, there’s also the outlook from the Farmers’ Almanac — a separate publication with its own annual forecasts.

According to this almanac, most of the northeast will feel the “typical winter chill” through the season.

It’s also predicting that January will be stormy, while February is more calm and tranquil.

I wouldn’t say they are that far off from each other. Here are a few highlights of the almanac projections:

The Central United States stretching from Canada to Texas could see well below normal temperatures for much of winter, with normal or slightly below normal projected along the East Coast.

The Almanac predicts many states will be hit with heavy precipitation in mid-January, before milder conditions take over in February.

March is expected to mirror the rest of the season, with periods of calm broken up by heavy storms.

While still just in the first few weeks of autumn, we have some time to enjoy the cooler-but-mild temperatures before the real chill sets in as we near winter.

No matter where you look for your long-range outlook, it’s important to stay flexible and monitor the local forecast for the days ahead.

Pinning down specific weather patterns can be very tricky when looking weeks and months into the future.