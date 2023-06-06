NEW YORK (PIX11) — The sixth annual New York Music Month in June will be a celebration of hip-hop and New York City’s vibrant music community.

New York Music Month offers free events throughout June, including concerts, performances, industry talks and workshops and more. Programming this month will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Information on the events can be found at NYMusicMonth.NYC.

“This New York Music Month, with a calendar jam-packed with celebrations — like the City’s 50th anniversary of hip-hop — the beat of New York City will be heard around the world,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “Between the free rehearsal spaces, workshops, master classes, songwriting camps, and more, there is something for everyone sprinkled throughout the five boroughs, which, as music always does, will serve to unite, educate, and entertain us.”

New York Music Month is an initiative of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment.