NEW YORK (AP) — New York is inching toward becoming the first U.S. city to charge motorists an extra fee for entering its most congested areas.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Wednesday a long-delayed environmental assessment should be released by federal regulators next month, to be followed by public hearings. The MTA also named the members of a board that will decide the plan’s pricing, discounts and exemptions.

The money from the tolls will fund the MTA’s subway and bus improvements. Some lawmakers in New Jersey have said the plan is unfair because motorists already pay tolls at bridges and tunnels, and they have proposed legislation to blunt its impact.