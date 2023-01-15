NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mega Millions players across New York snagged some big wins in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said.
Someone in Maine snagged the ticket for the $1.35 billion grand prize. The winning numbers on Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.
Four second-prize tickets worth $1 million each were sold in New York. They were bought in Manhattan, Queens, Newburgh and Plainview. The tickets were purchased at:
- Shoprite of Plainview, located at 1675 Old Country Road in Plainview
- Mega News Inc., located at 253 East 57th Street in Manhattan
- Momta Grocery Inc., located at 50-12 Vernon Boulevard in Queens
- Smokes 4 Less, located at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh
The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70, with the Mega Ball drawn from a separate field of one to 25. Mega Millions is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.
