NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mega Millions players across New York snagged some big wins in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said.

Someone in Maine snagged the ticket for the $1.35 billion grand prize. The winning numbers on Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.

Four second-prize tickets worth $1 million each were sold in New York. They were bought in Manhattan, Queens, Newburgh and Plainview. The tickets were purchased at:

Shoprite of Plainview, located at 1675 Old Country Road in Plainview

Mega News Inc., located at 253 East 57th Street in Manhattan

Momta Grocery Inc., located at 50-12 Vernon Boulevard in Queens

Smokes 4 Less, located at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70, with the Mega Ball drawn from a separate field of one to 25. Mega Millions is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

Check your numbers for these recent drawings in NY, NJ: