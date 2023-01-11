NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even though the jackpot went unclaimed in Tuesday night’s massive Mega Millions drawing, allowing the top prize to roll from $1.1 billion to $1.35 billion, New York still won big.

A ticket sold in Orange County’s Newburgh was good for $3 million, while another sold in Manhattan snagged $1 million, according to the state lottery.

The Newburgh ticket, sold at Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road near Gardnertown Road, matched all five white balls in the drawing and had the optional Megaplier add-on, tripling the prize to $3 million. For an extra $1 per ticket, players can opt to add the Megaplier, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes won by a number two through five, in Tuesday’s case three.

Another ticket sold at a Gateway News location on Broadway near West 50th Street in Midtown Manhattan also matched the five white balls, but without the Megaplier. That makes it good for $1 million.

Three more New York tickets won $30,000 each by matching four white balls plus the gold Mega Ball with the Megaplier, on top of 20 that won $10,000 each by matching those balls without the Megaplier.

No one, however, matched all six numbers: 7 – 13 – 14 – 15 – 18, with a gold Mega Ball of 9. That left the jackpot prize, an estimated annuitized $1.1 billion, unclaimed.

By Wednesday morning, that raised the estimated top prize for the next drawing to an annuitized $1.35 billion, the second-largest in Mega Millions history.

The goal of Mega Millions is to match all five white balls, drawn from a field of 1 through 70, plus the gold Mega Ball, selected from 1 through 25. Tickets cost $2 each, or $3 with the optional Megaplier.

The next drawing will be held Friday at 11 p.m. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.