NEW YORK (PIX11) — As summer, a traditionally bloody period in New York City, nears, police said at least 17 people were shot over the weekend.

Despite the bloody onslaught, the number of people shot compared to last year is down slightly by six percent. Mayor Eric Adams says month-to-month shootings are down 30%.

Gun violence has been so brazen and unrelenting that even children can’t escape it — it’s the number one killer.

A national tracking database revealed that 1,500 kids were killed by guns last year. The constant barrage of bullets in the city’s neighborhoods has some New Yorkers fed up and in fear.

Adams revealed nearly 3,000 guns were taken off the streets in just the first five months of his tenure. He will join mayors from across the state on Tuesday to discuss the gun violence scourge and share ways each is dealing with the crisis head-on as lawmakers continue to be at odds over legislation.