BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning when he attempted to confront a man acting erratically on the platform, the NYPD said.

The incident took place at around 6 a.m. at the Rockaway Avenue-Fulton Street station in Bed-Stuy.

Police said the suspect was yelling on the subway platform when the 52-year-old victim attempted to confront him. The suspect then shoved the victim onto the subway tracks, authorities said.

There was no train entering the station at the time of the incident, police said

The suspect fled the station on foot. Good Samaritans helped the victim, who was not injured and refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).