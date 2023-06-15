LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – A police officer and firefighter saved a man’s life Thursday morning after his car became submerged in Patchogue Bay, officials said.

Nestor Riosarvealo, 33, was driving his 2017 Nissan Sedan on South Ocean Avenue at Mascot Dock when his vehicle went off the dock and into the water around 5 a.m.

Suffolk County police officer Edward Pitre, along with Patchogue firefighter Peter Feehan, dove into the water to retrieve Riosarvealo. They were able to break the car’s window and brought the driver safely to shore.

Riosarvealo, Pitre, and Feehan were transported to Long Island Community Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released.