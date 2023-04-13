Investigators on the scene of a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn on April 13, 2023. (Credit: PIX11)

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 78-year-old man was shot dead in a police-involved shooting in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bed-Stuy Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to a reported break-in on Lewis Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

The 911 caller, who said he was the nephew of the man, told police he believed someone was trying to break into his uncle’s apartment.

Upon arriving at the address, police entered the complex and knocked on the door where they believed the break-in was taking place.

The 78-year-old male opened the door and was holding a gun in his left hand.

The officers said “No” but the man continued raising his hand, according to police. He then stepped out into the hallway and pointed the firearm at the responding officers.

The officers fired multiple rounds and fell to the floor, according to the preliminary investigation, including a review of the body-camera video.

“They were trapped inside of the hallway; they didn’t really have any place to retreat,” Maddrey said. “Our officers were put in a life or death situation and performed extraordinary measures and performed CPR until EMS arrived on the scene.”

Both the responding officers and the man were taken to a local hospital, where the 78-year-old was pronounced dead. Police believe the man was a resident of the apartment building.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area of Lewis Avenue near Hancock Street, as the scene remains under investigation.