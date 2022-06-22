NEW YORK (PIX11)– New York state lifeguards will get a pay bump this summer in hopes of combatting the recent lifeguard shortage, officials said Wednesday.

The hourly pay for lifeguards at upstate facilities will increase from $14.95 to $20 per hour, and lifeguards in the downstate areas will be bumped from $18.15 to $22 per hour, officials said.

Lifeguards with more than years of experience could see even higher wages, from 5% five to 30%, depending on location and experience.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the pay increases to assure the state’s pools and beaches are adequately staffed for the summer season.

“With a lifeguard shortage threatening access to swimming facilities, we are aggressively recruiting more lifeguards to ensure safe access to outdoor recreation during the summer months,” Hochul said in a press release.

The new pay rates will go into effect immediately for lifeguards working at the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Last year, New York lowered the age requirement for lifeguards to 15 to address the shortage, officials said.

On Friday from 1 to 5 p.m., the DEC will be recruiting lifeguards at the Lake George Beach Day Use Area, known as Million Dollar Beach.

The announcement did not include information about lifeguards who work at New York City beaches and pools.