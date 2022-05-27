NEW YORK (PIX11) — State lawmakers already brought back to-go cocktails. Their next move? Changing the way New Yorkers shop for the liquor they use at home.

The New York State Senate passed its “Boozy Brunch Bill” with unanimous support. The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Anna Kaplan and Assemblywoman Judy Griffin would let liquor and wine stores open earlier on Sunday — changing the time from noon to 10 a.m.

“Under our current laws, you can order a mimosa at a restaurant at 10 a.m. on a Sunday morning,” Kaplan said. “But you can’t buy the ingredients to make one at home.”

Kaplan added the present structure is “unfair” to small businesses that can’t sell products.

Griffin called New York’s current laws “outdated.”

“This bill is another example of keeping up with the times and getting government out of the way so that our local businesses can best serve their customers,” she added.

Boozy Brunch, which allows restaurants to serve alcohol on Sundays starting at 10 a.m., was first introduced in 2016 after recommendations from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law Workgroup. Prior to that passing that law, restuarants also had to wait until 12 p.m. to serve libations to customers.

The legislation passed this week by Senator Kaplan seeks to realign these times creating parity between restaurants and stores,” according to a press release.