MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The New York state Legislature is set to introduce a new gun control bill on Thursday, with the measure expected to swiftly pass.

The bill will be introduced during an extraordinary session of the state legislature, convened after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week to strike down an Empire State law requiring gun license applicants to demonstrate a particular need to carry a firearm in public. That Supreme Court ruling is expected to lead to an increase in the number of people walking around with guns in major cities across the U.S., including New York.

The new bill is expected to ban gun owners from carrying firearms into most private businesses in the state, unless the establishment makes it clear that guns are welcome. It will also include new requirements for handgun permits, as well as rules around the storage of firearms in homes and vehicles.

Gov. Kathy Hochul additionally plans to work with Democratic legislators to ban people from carrying guns in a long list of “sensitive places.” That includes government buildings, public transit, daycares, and schools.

Hochul said Wednesday that the state is taking active steps to blunt the 6-3 Supreme Court ruling, which ruled that states have the power to ban guns in certain locations but can’t place a blanket ban on densely populated areas.

“We’re not going backwards, we’re going forward,” she said. “And I want to say if six Supreme Court Justices want to take us backwards, we have a legislature full of duly-elected representatives who actually speak for the people of this state and want to protect a law that’s been on the books for over 100 years.”

The governor added, “The Supreme Court decision was a setback for us, but I would call it a temporary setback, because we are going to marshal the resources, the intellect, we’ve been talking to leaders in this industry, and academics, and people in think tanks to find out what we can do legally, constitutionally, to make sure that we do not surrender my right as Governor, or our rights as New Yorkers to protect ourselves from gun violence.”

The New York bill could pass within the day.