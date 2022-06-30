NEW YORK (PIX11) — State lawmakers were back in Albany Thursday trying to pass even more gun restrictions.

It comes in the wake of last week’s Supreme Court ruling, which made it easier for people to obtain a concealed carry permit.

“Really we are playing whack-a-mole with the Supreme Court here in the New York legislature,” said State Senator Brad Hoylman, (D) Manhattan.

He said his Democratic majority will work to declare sensitive area — such as subways, schools and polling places — gun-free zones. Democrats are also considering making every private business automatically a gun-free zone unless a business owner specifically posts signage saying a person can carry a weapon.

Finally, Albany may also impose live-fire training for permit seekers, background checks for purchasing ammunition and further restricting the use of body armor.

“We know when there are more concealed weapons carried by members of the public, they tend to fall into the wrong hands and result in death and mayhem,” Hoylman said.

Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday his staff is working with state leaders, and supports the efforts, but the issue needs to be handled on the state level.

However, not everyone thinks the goals of the special session are the best approach.

“I was a prosecutor for eight years and I did gun cases,” said Assemblymember Mike Tannousis (R-Staten Island). “It was never an individual who legally possessed a gun or had a carry permit.”

Tannousis argues disarming law-abiding citizens is the wrong approach amidst a rise in crime.

“Instead of holding violent criminals accountable for their actions, they are looking for ways to try and do something about it, but they’re going about it the wrong way,” he said.

Retired NY Appellate Justice Jeffrey Cohen says whatever New York passes in the coming days will be subject to a legal challenges. He expects the Supreme Court will eventually need to clarify its ruling that made it easier to obtain a weapons permit.