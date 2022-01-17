ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State landmarks will be lit in red, green, and black Monday night to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

“Today we pause to reflect and remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s teachings on justice, peace, equality, love – and his deep, abiding faith in people given a lifetime confronted by injustice,” said Hochul. “As we celebrate Dr. King’s legacy, it’s up to each of us to reward that faith and do everything in our power to build a better, more just society. Divided, we falter alone – but united, we rise together.”

NY landmarks to be lit in honor of MLK Day:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

New York State’s annual commemoration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be presented as a statewide broadcast event, “New York State Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Opportunity and Promise.” The event will air on PBS and stream on the state government website.

The one-hour tribute showcases people and organizations from across the state who embody the principles of MLK as leaders for social justice, freedom, and equality. Program times will vary by region, and viewers are encouraged to check their local TV listings.