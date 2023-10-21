NEW YORK (PIX11)– Halloween is right around the corner, and that means it is a ‘paw-fect’ time to get dressed up in costumes.

New York’s canines are showing their humans how it’s done. From the cute to the scary, tons of fun and spooky outfits pranced along Avenue B.

“I wanted to dress up as Lydia for a while but he had to be main character today, so he’s dressed up as Beetle Juice. He’s struggling with the wig but here we are,” Andrea Rodriguez said.

More than 500 dogs took part in the parade which culminated with a competition for best costumes at Tompkins Square Park. The annual celebration is a favorite for dog-loving New Yorkers, like Emma Morgan.

“I think it’s so fun, having all the dogs come out. It’s a good time. I hope it never ends. I’m glad they didn’t cancel it this year,” said Emma Morgan.

That annual event has been around for more than 3 decades, but it almost didn’t happen this year because of the construction happening near the park and organizers struggling to get permits. But after public pressure and some help from a dog food company, Get Joy, the show went on.

“When joy is threatened of lives of dogs and parents, we want to raise our hand and help,” said Tom Arix, CEO of Get Joy.

Unlike in previous years, this time the dogs were not confined to just the inside of the park, the pups got to strut their stuff. Giving the judges a chance to see the costumes in action.

“They need to be comfortable. They need to be breathable for them. They can’t be too restrictive. We want them to have a good time, just like their parents,” said one guest judge.

While some dog owners bought their pet’s costumes, others customized and even made them from scratch.

“Taylor Swift is so popular. I’m a Swifty, I wanted my dodo to have something like a concert, his own concert,” said Ashley Chen.

It is a labor of love, and owners say it’s well worth it. Veterinarian and contest judge Dr. Jennifer West agrees.

“It is so nice to see the amount of love with our pets. It also brings together the community so It’s amazing to see,” said West.

“We like worship animals and dogs here. This just proves it with how all out everybody goes. I feel like New York is like the most dog-friendly city,” said Lauren Norton who dressed her dog up as a seal.