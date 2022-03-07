ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the deadline for filing personal income taxes fast approaching, fear can begin to loom over the heads of millions of Americans who owe money to Uncle Sam.

The average household in the United States pays over $10,000 in federal income taxes each year. While that obligation is a national one, there is a big difference when it comes to state and local taxes.

To explore which states give taxpayers a break, Wallethub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia against national medians. The study went on to calculate relative income tax obligations by applying each state’s income tax rate to the average American’s income.

In New York, the study concluded taxpayers owe more than those in 47 other states and the District of Columbia- with the empire state ranking third for highest tax rates in the nation. A full break-down of New York’s tax rates is as follows, compared to national medians:

Tax rates in New York (1st=lowest, 25th=Average)

  • 49th – Overall Effective State & Local Tax Rate
  • 45th – Income Tax
  • 43rd – Real-Estate Tax
  • 1st – Vehicle Property Tax
  • 35th – Sales & Excise Taxes

Taxes by state

Overall Rank
(1=Lowest) 		StateEffective Total State & Local Tax Rates on Median U.S. Household* Annual State & Local Taxes on Median U.S. Household* % Difference Between State & U.S. Avg.** Annual State & Local Taxes on Median State Household*** Adjusted Overall Rank (based on Cost of Living Index) 
1Alaska5.84%$3,694-45.91%$4,5853
2Delaware6.25%$3,949-42.18%$4,3661
3Montana7.11%$4,495-34.19%$4,3022
4Nevada7.94%$5,021-26.49%$5,18410
5Wyoming8.05%$5,092-25.45%$5,1848
6Florida8.23%$5,204-23.81%$4,8205
7Utah8.34%$5,274-22.78%$6,1949
8Idaho8.43%$5,329-21.98%$4,8706
9Colorado8.54%$5,402-20.91%$6,61713
10Tennessee8.72%$5,513-19.29%$4,5514
11California8.96%$5,664-17.07%$8,59032
12Oregon8.99%$5,686-16.75%$6,59824
13District of Columbia9.04%$5,715-16.32%$9,56342
14South Carolina9.05%$5,721-16.24%$4,81811
15Alabama9.11%$5,756-15.72%$4,5117
16Arizona9.53%$6,026-11.77%$5,82014
17West Virginia9.70%$6,132-10.22%$4,41312
18North Dakota10.03%$6,343-7.14%$6,25323
19New Hampshire10.07%$6,364-6.82%$7,58333
20New Mexico10.54%$6,663-2.45%$5,25720
21Georgia10.57%$6,683-2.15%$5,98915
22North Carolina10.62%$6,712-1.73%$5,74417
23Louisiana10.64%$6,723-1.56%$5,24019
24Hawaii10.66%$6,736-1.37%$9,62145
25Virginia10.75%$6,794-0.53%$7,96626
26Massachusetts10.91%$6,8970.99%$9,97943
27South Dakota11.16%$7,0553.30%$6,09527
28Missouri11.25%$7,1134.15%$6,02616
29Minnesota11.28%$7,1334.43%$7,77929
30Arkansas11.29%$7,1384.50%$5,22118
31Oklahoma11.44%$7,2355.92%$5,67322
32Maryland11.49%$7,2616.31%$10,01146
33Vermont11.62%$7,3477.57%$7,49841
34Maine11.82%$7,4739.42%$6,80040
35Indiana11.83%$7,4809.51%$6,28928
36Mississippi11.97%$7,57010.83%$5,38221
37Washington12.02%$7,60111.29%$9,73239
38Michigan12.23%$7,73413.24%$6,39425
39Kentucky12.48%$7,89315.56%$6,12030
40Rhode Island12.66%$8,00617.22%$8,96650
41Texas12.79%$8,08318.34%$7,21234
42New Jersey12.84%$8,11718.85%$11,90648
43Ohio13.18%$8,32921.95%$6,72431
44Iowa13.19%$8,33722.07%$7,05635
45Wisconsin13.22%$8,35722.36%$7,58637
46Nebraska13.27%$8,38622.79%$7,21438
47Kansas13.43%$8,49124.32%$7,29836
48Pennsylvania13.97%$8,83029.29%$8,13844
49New York14.08%$8,90030.30%$11,02449
50Connecticut14.85%$9,38537.41%$11,63151
51Illinois15.01%$9,48838.92%$9,20047
Surprisingly, according to the study, low income taxes don’t always mean low taxes as a whole. For example, in the state of Washington, where residents don’t pay income tax, they still end up spending over 8% of their annual income on sales and excise taxes.

Moral of the story? The government will somehow make up for it if you think you’re lucking out this income tax season- which has led 81% of people, according to a 2022 taxpayer survey, to believe the government does not spend its tax dollars wisely.