New York gets go-ahead on plan to charge congestion tolls

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Federal officials have given New York the go-ahead to resume preparations to implement extra tolls for vehicles entering Manhattan to reduce congestion.

The state Legislature approved the plan two years ago and it was set to go into effect early this year. But transit officials say the plan was stalled over a lack of guidance from the federal government on the environmental review process.

The Federal Highway Administration provided that guidance in a letter on Tuesday.

Details aren’t finalized, but it’s likely that a network of license plate readers would be used to bill vehicles for using surface roads in Manhattan south of Central Park.

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

CDC warns of possible 4th wave

New Jersey becomes latest state to offer early in-person voting

New York gets go-ahead on plan to charge congestion tolls

Senators approve recreational marijuana bill

Lomo Truck serving up Peruvian food in NJ

Community shocked after man violently attacks Asian woman in Midtown

Vaccine eligibility expands, with more on the way

Rain returns Wednesday

How a NY school catering to medically vulnerable children stayed open through the pandemic

@PIX11News on Twitter