New York gets go-ahead on plan to charge congestion tolls

NEW YORK — Federal officials have given New York the go-ahead to resume preparations to implement extra tolls for vehicles entering Manhattan to reduce congestion.

The state Legislature approved the plan two years ago and it was set to go into effect early this year. But transit officials say the plan was stalled over a lack of guidance from the federal government on the environmental review process.

The Federal Highway Administration provided that guidance in a letter on Tuesday.

Details aren’t finalized, but it’s likely that a network of license plate readers would be used to bill vehicles for using surface roads in Manhattan south of Central Park.