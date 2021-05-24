NEW YORK — New Yorkers strongly favor making the state’s “Alcohol To-Go” initiative permanent, according to a survey.

About 78% of New Yorkers favor takeout and delivery purchases on alcoholic beverages becoming a permanent fixture at restaurants, according to a recent survey conducted on behalf of the New York State Restaurant Association (NYSRA).

An executive order that currently allows the sale of alcohol with takeout or delivery was extended until June 5.

“Alcohol to-go” became an option during the pandemic, becoming a lifeline for many restaurants as they continue to get back on their feet.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, struggling restaurants were able to boost sales and keep doors open through the ability of selling alcoholic beverages with their orders. The same relief that was once needed at the height of the pandemic is still needed now. The restaurant industry needs stability now more than ever, and by making ‘alcohol-to-go’ permanent we can encourage a strong recovery. It’s popular with operators and customers alike. The numbers don’t lie,” said Melissa Fleischut, President and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association.

Of those surveyed, about 96% of New Yorkers who purchased alcohol to-go said they are in strong support of the executive order becoming permanent.

About 91% of New Yorkers also recognized the role restaurants play in communities, according to the survey.

The survey comes as other restrictions across New York have eased. On Friday, the state saw an end of a curfew for outside dining. Restaurants are looking ahead to the end of the indoor curfew at the end of the month.