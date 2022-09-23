In this Sept. 27, 2014 photo, fall colors reflect in the surface of Indian Lake in the Adirondacks in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Esch)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Autumn has arrived, bringing with it fall foliage season in New York.

The change in leaves’ colors from lush greens to vibrant shades of yellow and red typically begins in the Adirondack and Catskill mountains, then spreads across the rest of the state, ultimately peaking in New York City and on Long Island around mid-November, according to ILOVENY.com.

For leaf peepers looking to see all that the Empire State has to offer, the state-run tourism campaign has an online fall foliage map for New York.

The map, which will be updated throughout the season, tracks the progression of color change in different regions across New York, from “No Change” to “Past Peak.” The page also includes color reports for each of 11 regions across the state, including New York City and Long Island.

For other fun fall activities in New York and New Jersey, consider going apple picking or checking out Long Island’s Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze.