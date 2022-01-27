Could platform doors solve New York City’s subway crime problem?

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — People being pushed onto the tracks has reignited the debate over platform

doors in New York City’s subway system.

A nearly 4,000 page report said design and construction would be challenging at the system’s 472 stations.

It was drafted with a consultant in 2020.

And while the doors may not find their way into every station, some elected city officials want to see them built at targeted locations.

Start with the ones that have fewer obstacles,” Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said. “It’s not only pushes, which are thankfully rare. There are trespassers.”

The MTA posted its full findings online. A task force of MTA officials has already been meeting to address preventive measures to keep people off the tracks. Platform doors at some locations are among the ideas, and sensors have also been tested to alert crews about track conditions.

It could cost as much as $55 million per station, or a total of $7 billion for the system, to install the proposed safety measures.