NEW YORK (PIX11) — Make way for the pinnacle book list of the year — three New York City public library systems just unveiled the top ten book checkouts for 2023.

The annual list recaps the most popular books borrowed by library patrons from the Brooklyn Public Library, The New York Public Library, and Queens Public Library, library officials said.

The book readers were reaching for the most at the Brooklyn Public Library was “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy. “Fourth Wing” was the top selection at the Queens Public Library. At the New York Public Library, which serves the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island, “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus was the top pick.

“This year’s top checkouts reflect a changing of the guard,” said Queens Public Library Chief Librarian Nick Buron. “These choices signal a desire to explore new themes as well as changes in the way our customers discover and engage with books.”

For the full list of 2023 top checkouts, visit here.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.