NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City all-women’s professional tackle football team is heading to the first round of playoffs in Atlanta. More than 40 women from Long Island, the Bronx, and Brooklyn, are undefeated 6-0.

They are called the New York Wolves. They are firefighters, nurses, and teachers who are incredible athletes trying to break stereotypes. They are also winning.

One of their star players, Yohnee Miller from Canarsie, is a mother of two who started playing tackle football at 40. Miller never looked back.

She loves it, and she’s a natural.

Michelle Guiler said some players, like her wife, are LGBTQ+ and practice in their spare time. It’s not just a team; Guiler said it’s like a family.

Their ultimate dream as a team is to go to the championships in Ohio in July. Juggling children, businesses, jobs, and football is not easy.

You can learn more here if you want to support or follow them on their road to the championship.