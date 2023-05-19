NEW YORK (PIX11) — Outdoor dining at restaurants in New York City is set to become permanent, but only during specific seasons.

The New York City Council crafted a bill to keep outdoor dining, with added rules for more control.

The plan wants to reduce the number of outdoor dining structures that have fallen into disrepair while giving restaurants who want to continue the option, a clear path to do it well.

“Restaurants are getting the opportunity to make it their own,” said Councilwoman Marjorie Velázquez.

Under the new bill crafted by Councilwoman Velázquez and her fellow council member outdoor dining would be allowed in approved Street sections of New York City from April until November, ceasing during the winter.



Outdoor dining on permitted sidewalks would still be allowed year-round.

Restaurants with expensive outdoor dining structures in the streets tell PIx11 News they don’t know how they will break down, remove, and then rebuild the structures their customers currently enjoy.

“We spent in the ballpark of $30,000,” Rosa Mexicano General Manager Jeffrey Curran said.

“And to take this thing down, you’re gonna break things, stuff will be damaged, and where do you store it? So it’s a tremendous expense for restaurants.”

Lawmakers say Mayor Eric Adams has signaled he would sign the bill into law, so it could go into effect next season.

Any restaurant that wants to participate in outdoor dining moving forward will have to apply for a new license, and that includes restaurants that are already doing outdoor dining.