NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thursday’s 6 p.m. sunset will be the last in the tri-state area for the year.

We are at the time of year when each day has less sunlight. The sunsets during the 5 p.m. hour will not last long either. On Nov. 5, the clocks will turn back one hour for daylight saving time.

The next sunset after 6 p.m. in the New York City area will be in March 2024.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.