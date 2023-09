NEW YORK (PIX11) – Sungazers in New York City will have their last opportunity to enjoy a sunset after 7 p.m. in less than a week.

Sept. 19 marks the final 7 p.m. sunset of 2023.

The next sunset after 7 p.m. won’t happen until March 2024.

The earliest sunset will happen on Dec. 8. Daylight saving time will end on Nov. 5.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.