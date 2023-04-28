NEW YORK (PIX11)– More than a thousand high school students across the city showed up at New York Public Library to meet face-to-face with potential employers and learn about jobs and careers that could change their lives.

“I am really excited to learn about new things,” said 16-year-old Santana Roach from Frederick Douglas Academy in Harlem.

Roach is just one of hundreds of high school students, taking part in a special job fair for teens.

It is part of the Library’s Tisch Youth Education Program. It’s more than just finding a summer job. For many of these students, it’s about helping support their families right now and create wealth.

“We have wonderful high-paying careers many don’t require college degrees and you don’t have to take on that debt and you can have great careers after high school.” Brian Bannon Tisch director said.

There will be more events throughout the month just for teens in public libraries in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island, and another job fair next month for all ages.