NEW YORK (PIX11) — As we head into the holidays, you can expect to pay more for a cab and an Uber in New York City. This is the first raise for taxi drivers in a decade approved by New York’s taxi and limousine commission.

“Raising taxi fare rates and minimum pay for high-volume drivers is the right thing to do for our city. This is the first taxi fare increase in ten years, and these raises will help offset increased operating expenses and the cost of living for TLC-licensed drivers,” TLC Commissioner David Do said. “We are confident that today’s unanimous Commission vote will keep our taxi and FHV fleets sustainable and ready to serve New Yorkers.”

The fair hike for taxi riders will increase by 23 percent. The initial fee goes up by 50 cents to three dollars, with added fees costing $1.70 more. Hailing a cab during rush hour from 4 to 8 p.m. will cost you $1.50 more.

JFK flat fares are bumping to $70, and if you’re headed to Laguardia from Manhattan, that’ll be an additional five-dollar surcharge. Likewise, Newark is increasing their surcharge by $2.50 to $20.

Currently, there are 13,500 medallion cabs in the city, but only half are on the road. So then your taxi drivers alliance hopes more cars will come out of hibernation if drivers see a bump in pay by a third.