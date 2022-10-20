NEW YORK (PIX11) — States across the country are adopting financial literacy programs taught to high school seniors to make sure they are ready to enter the real world and able to spend their earnings responsibly.

It may soon be available in New York City public schools. Kredit Koncepts CEO Quincy Luzunaris says before high school seniors can learn about finance, they first need to learn how to protect their financial information.

It’s one of 12 chapters he teaches in his financial literacy class, which he’s hoping is mandated for all New York City students to graduate high school.

The book on protecting yourself from identity theft was co-written with his 15-year-old son Preston aka Kid Kredit.

The course piques kids’ interest because they actually have skin in the game, saving money and investing stocks as part of their homework on the BusyKid app.

“Spending, saving and investing and sharing,” said BusyKid CEO Gregg Murset explaining the app. “They can literally load money onto their own Visa card and spend just like the rest of us. They can go into the savings area and buy stock … And they can also donate to charities.”

The app is free for these students. Parents set the guidelines, like how much allowance they give their child on payday, loading the debit card and what stocks to buy so they aren’t earning and burning their paycheck.

The ultimate goal is to promote responsible spending to create generational wealth.

“It gives us the ability to capture real on-time learning and let them practice within a controlled atmosphere of the app and make adjustments and corrections before they start making real life mistakes,” Luzunaris said.