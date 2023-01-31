NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s tax season again, marking what can be a stressful time for many.

But the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection offers free tax services for many individuals and families, helping ease the burden.

“We embarked in this adventure, really, to make sure that we would provide free assistance to New Yorkers who meet certain income levels and make sure that they get quality services during this tax season and every tax season,” said Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga, joining PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday.

Free help is available for individual filers making up to $56,000 and families making up to $80,000.

