NEW YORK (PIX11)– Tony Bennett sang about leaving a heart in San Fransisco but he never left New York City.

From Central Park to Ditmars Boulevard, people are remembering the world-famous singer’s words and songs.

Bennett grew up in Astoria, Queens, and is known for singing about his memories of swimming at Astoria Pool. Recently, he lived in an apartment across from Central Park. He and his family and friends would often travel across the Queensboro Bridge to his old neighborhood.

In 2001, he and his wife helped start the Frank Sinatra School for the Arts. He visited the school many times in the past decades.

“His face lit up and you could tell this was a passion project for him,” Gideon Frankel the principal said.

One of Bennett’s favorite places stretches to Long Island City and a table at Manducatis on Jackson Avenue.

“The eggplant, fettuccini, tomato, and fresh basil, and a glass of wine. I learned something from him. He told me once you have to learn to be calm,” said Manducatis owner Anthony Cerbone.

Bennett and 2,000 people celebrated his 95th birthday in November 2016, at the St. George Theater on Staten Island.

Bennett performed at the historic theater five times and always expressed appreciation and spoke of the design, said co-founders Luanne Sorrentino and Doreen Cugno.

“The champion of the American songbook is gone. He was just wonderful. He would let the audience know how they were fortunate to be in a world-class theater right in Staten Island. He would show off the acoustics of the theater by putting his microphone on the piano and singing a cappella, so that the last person in the last row can hear him, beautifully,” said Luanne Sorrentino.

At the Frank Sinatra School for the Arts, Principal Frankel has pictures in the office and a painting by Tony Bennett titled “Astoria Dreaming.” It features a person looking from Queens to the Manhattan skyline.

”Despite traveling the world, he would always come back home,” said the principal.

He wanted to make sure public school students had access to quality arts education.