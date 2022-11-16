NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new map of the five boroughs is offering a look at New York City like never before.

The updated City of Neighborhoods map, released Wednesday by the Department of City Planning, is chock-full of information on all corners of New York, said DCP Director Dan Garodnick.

“It provides a unique overview of all of our community districts and neighborhoods and sets out key demographic and topographical details,” said Garodnick in a statement. “It’s a must-have for those who want a better understanding of New York City.”

In addition to neighborhoods and the boundaries of New York’s 59 community districts, the new edition features greater topographical detail than previous iterations of the map, which was first published in 1994. That includes the elevations and depressions that define certain parts of the city and, in some cases, gave rise to neighborhood names.

It also features statistical information and facts, such as the number of miles of street (over 6,300), the number of languages spoken by residents (over 200), and the number of total housing units (3,618,635, for a population of 8,804,190). Such figures aren’t just trivia, but are essential to guiding public policy and determining the responses to issues like the ongoing housing crisis, DCP said.

The map can be downloaded for free online, and physical copies are for sale through the city store at a cost of $16.