The end is near, for a 13-year wage dispute between New York City and Staten Island ferry workers.

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The end is near, for a 13-year wage dispute between New York City and Staten Island ferry workers.

Labor Day was a big day for the crew members who operate the Staten Island Ferry.

On Monday, following a lengthy wage dispute, Mayor Eric Adams and the union representing Staten Island ferry workers announced the new contract.

The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association represents some 150 ferry workers, including ferry captains, mates, and engineers. The union is reaching a deal after more than a decade without a contract with the city, the first deal reached since 2010.

According to officials, the new contract includes wage increases, an increase in work shifts, from 32-hour workweeks to now 40-hour workweeks in four 10-hour shifts, and union members will be allowed to take vacations, a week at a time.

Mayor Adams announced the agreement Monday morning.

“I wanted this one so bad, that we were able to do what others were not able to do, and that was to give the workers of Staten Island Ferry and the marine industry the pay that they deserve, the benefits they deserve and so we were able to bring this ferry to the dock,” Adams said,

The contract is retroactive and will take effect retroactively from Nov. 7, 2010, according to city officials. The total cost for the agreement will be $103 million dollars. Officials add this new contract means a better experience for commuters, with fewer service delays and disruptions.