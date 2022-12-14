Traffic is seen making it’s way across 42nd Street in New York in 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is the deadliest city for pedestrians in the United States, according to a new study from insurance company Jerry.

New York City ranked the highest among U.S. cities with 1,260 pedestrian deaths between 2011 and 2020, followed by Los Angeles (1,133 deaths), Phoenix (717 deaths), Houston (647 deaths) and Dallas (501 deaths).

For the study, Jerry analyzed fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to determine trends across the country.

The number of pedestrians killed each year in the U.S. has reached a four-decade high. Pedestrian deaths are rising at twice the rate as overall traffic fatalities, according to Jerry.

“There are likely many factors behind the dramatic rise in pedestrian deaths,” said Henry Hoenig, a data journalist with Jerry. “We have seen a surge in aggressive driving and overall traffic fatalities since the outbreak of COVID-19, which can be at least partly blamed on mental stress resulting from the challenges of navigating the pandemic.”

Additionally, four out of every five pedestrian deaths occur in an urban area, the study found.

“Ultimately, most of America’s roads are profoundly unfriendly to pedestrians, making the factors above that much deadlier,” Hoenig said. “There are far too few sidewalks and pedestrian crossings and too many high-speed, high-traffic-volume roads cutting through densely populated urban areas.”