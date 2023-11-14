NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City ranks among the worst places for travel during the holiday season, according to a new study by Forbes.

To determine which cities are the worst for holiday travel, the business magazine compared what it’s like to travel in some of the most populated cities around the U.S.

Forbes compiled its list using data to compare flight delays, cancelations, and driving conditions.

According to Forbes, the top 10 worst cities for holiday travel are:

Memphis, Tennessee Los Angeles, California Jacksonville, Florida New York City, New York Tucson, Arizona Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Miami, Florida Indianapolis, Indiana Colorado Springs, Colorado San Antonio, Texas

The Big Apple claimed its spot due to bad air travel experience, as well as the highest average hotel price for a four-night stay coming in at almost $1,400, or $350 a night.

Forbes also noted that flight delays were another reason citing the city’s two major airports have the second-highest percentage of flight delays and diverted flights.

