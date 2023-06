NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Public Schools, the largest school district in the United States, will pivot to remote instruction on Friday, the Department of Education announced Thursday.

Additionally, it will be a remote work day for staff, including school-based, district, and central staff.

The decision came amid ongoing concerns about hazardous air quality as wildfire smoke from Canada blankets the tri-state area.

