NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s never too early to make plans for a summer job.

Keith Howard, commissioner of the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development, joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss the return of the agency’s Summer Youth Employment Program.

The program will offer 100,000 summer jobs for city residents between the ages of 14 and 24.

“We have amazing community partners, from JetBlue to Microsoft,” said Howard. “Some big-name employers that participate in the whole process.”

The program’s site goes live at 10 a.m. Monday, and the deadline to apply is March 31.

