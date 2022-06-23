NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has been filled with pride the whole month of June, and those celebrations will shut down a significant amount of Manhattan streets starting June 24.
PIX11 News has a list of Pride events here, and a list of all the relevant street closures below:
June 24 street closures
Stonewall National Monument Ground Breaking & Concert
- Waverly Place between West 10th Street and Gay Street
- Christopher Street between Waverly Place and 7th Avenue South
- West 4th Street between 7th Avenue South and Barrow Street
- Grove Street between Waverly Place and West 4th Street
- West Washington Place between West 4th Street and Barrow Street
- West 10th Street between 7th Avenue South and Waverly Place
June 26 street closures
PrideFest
- 4th Avenue between East 14th Street and Astor Place
- East 13th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- East 12th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- East 11th Street between 4th Avenue and 3rd Avenue
- East 10th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- East 9th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- East 8th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- Astor Place between Lafayette Street and 3rd Avenue
- Lafayette Street between East 9th Street / Wanamaker Place and Astor Place
The Real NYC Pride March
- West 44th Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- 9th Avenue between West 44th Street and West 15th Street
- West 14th Street between 9th Avenue and Washington Street
- Washington Street between West 14th Street and Gansevoort Street
- Gansevoort Street between Washington Street and 10th Avenue
NYC Pride March
- 5th Avenue between 33rd Street and 25th Street
- West/East 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 31st Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 30th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 29th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 28th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 27th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 26th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 25th Street and 8th Street
- West 8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street
- Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South
- 7th Avenue South between Christopher Street and Greenwich Avenue
- 7th Avenue between Christopher Street and 16th Street
- 7th Avenue between 15th Street and 19th Street
- 16th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 17th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 18th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 19th Street between 9th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- Christopher Street between West Street and 7th Avenue South
- Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue