NEW YORK (PIX11) — After 70 years on the throne, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II sent shockwaves around the world.

The United Kingdom’s newly appointed prime minister, Liz Truss, paid tribute to the Queen following the 96-year-old’s death Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

“The death of the queen leaves a huge shock to the nation and the world,” Truss said. “Queen Elizabeth II was a rock on which modern Britain was built.”

Members of the Royal Family rushed to Balmoral earlier in the day to be with the Queen, including her 73-year-old son and now King Charles III. Thousands of people have been gathering outside London’s Buckingham Palace to mourn the Queen’s death.

Back in New York, people are paying their respects and, in some cases, admit, that they can’t imagine a world without Queen Elizabeth II.

Jennifer Myers-Pulidore’s father opened Myers of Keswick, in 1972. He’s since moved back to the UK, and now Jenny runs the family-owned shop in the West Village, where customers have been flowing into the store since news of the Queen’s passing.

“No matter whether you like the royal family or whether you feel indifferent, there’s no way to help but feel impacted by this. It’s a huge loss not only for England but for the entire world,” Myers-Pulidore said.

At the Queen Elizabeth Garden II in Lower Manhattan, a vigil was held Thursday evening to honor the woman it was named after. The garden was created to honor the 67 British nationals who died in the 9/11 terror attacks. CFO of the Garden, Jonathan Egan, lost both his father and aunt that tragic day, almost 21 years ago.

On Friday, Queen Elizabeth’s body is set to be transported by train from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, where it will lie in state for one day. From there, it will be moved to Buckingham Palace, in London, to lie in state. Her funeral will be ten days after her passing.

World leaders, including President Joe Biden, reacted to the monarch’s death. Leaders across the tri-state area, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, are paying their respects. Flags will be flown at half-staff Friday to honor the Queen.