MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Singers from the New York City Opera will be performing Christmas carols at Bryant Park’s Winter Village Tuesday evening.

A quartet of singers from the New York City Opera will perform Christmas carols alongside students from the LaGuardia High School Show Choir. They will be accompanied by a brass quintet featuring performers from the New York City Opera Orchestra.

The free hour-long concert will be held in front of the skating rink at Bryant Park at 6 p.m.

Seating will be available by the Christmas tree on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the Bryant Park website.

