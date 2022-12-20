NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Biden administration has responded to the Supreme Court’s issue of a temporary restraining order that has kept a Trump-era border policy in place. Title 42 allows for the quick expulsion of migrants illegally entering the United States on the grounds of public health during the pandemic.

It was set to end at midnight. Late Tuesday, the administration responded by urging the high court to let Title 42 expire but delay that end date until after Christmas. The administration also said individual states should not weigh in on Title 42. The Supreme Court kept the measure in place after an emergency appeal filed by Republican governors in border states.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the end of Title 42 doesn’t mean the border will be wide open.

“When Title 42 goes away, we will go back to Title 8, which allows for a process to make sure that people can have their own asylum claims heard,” said Jean-Pierre. “Those who do not have a legal basis to remain will be quickly removed.”

Since last spring, migrants have been arriving at Port Authority by the busloads — the majority sent at the direction of Republican governors who say they can’t handle the vast number of migrants and they should be sent to sanctuary cities like New York. With the impending end of Title 42, city leaders expect a surge. Mayor Eric Adams estimates 1,000 migrants per week will arrive, and that could impact basic services in the city. Four buses arrived this past Monday alone.

The New York City Council held its second day of hearings on the migrant crisis. On Tuesday, they heard from advocacy groups assisting the asylum seekers. Earlier this week, city officials confirmed a second migrant died by suicide inside a city shelter.

Christine Quinn, a former speaker of the New York City Council, addressed the panel Tuesday, urging more resources to treat mental health issues. Quinn is now president and CEO of WIN, an organization that runs 14 shelters and more than 400 supportive housing and units.

“If we don’t have mental health services at a very high and sophisticated level, these families will begin to lose hope,” said Quinn. “What happens when people lose hope is things like what we saw last Wednesday.”

Of the 30,000 asylum seekers who have arrived here in the last few months, 20,000 are still in the city’s shelter system.