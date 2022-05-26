NEW YORK (PIX11) — Did a New Yorker test positive for monkeypox? It’s complicated.

The New York City Department of Health identified a “presumptive” case in the city, which needed to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those CDC tests “did not conclusively identify the monkeypox virus” in the patient, a press release from the New York City Department of Health said.

Earlier tests detected the patient had orthopoxvirus, which is the family of viruses that monkeypox belongs to. According to the DOH, the patient’s symptoms are “consistent” with the disease.

The case will “be treated as a probable case” in the meantime, the DOH said. The New York City Department of Health is conducting contact tracing.

Most New Yorkers are not at risk of infection with monkeypox, according to the DOH. Monkeypox is rare but can spread through close prolonged contact with an infected person or animal. This might include contact with the skin lesions, body fluids or sharing clothes or other materials that have been used by someone who is infectious, and also through respiratory droplets in prolonged face-to-face contact.