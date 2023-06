NEW YORK (PIX11) — Pride month is now underway and there are plenty of festivities happening to mark the occasion.

If music is your thing, you’ll want to tune into one group that’s become a pioneering voice for the LGBTQ+ community.

The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus is a world-renowned New York City performing arts institution. The chorus is comprised of more than 260 talented singers of various ages, backgrounds, and experiences.